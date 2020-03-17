Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $39.50. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5 million shares.

There is potential upside of 197.1% for shares of Valero Energy based on a current price of $39.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $115.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.63.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and the current low of $39.50 and are currently at $39.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

