Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of United Tech Corp (UTX)

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $93.05. So far today approximately 785,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.3 million shares.

Over the past year, United Tech Corphas traded in a range of $93.05 to $158.44 and are now at $94.56. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

There is potential upside of 53.8% for shares of United Tech Corp based on a current price of $94.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $145.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.93 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $146.89.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and support services. The Company products include aircraft engines, elevators and escalators, heating and air conditioning equipment, helicopters, aerospace systems, fuel cell systems, and fire safety equipment.

