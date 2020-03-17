Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Union Pac Corp (UNP)

Shares of Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $121.04. Approximately 753,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 18.4% for shares of Union Pac Corp based on a current price of $124.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $147.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $170.41 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $173.06.

Union Pacific Corporation is a rail transportation company. The Company's railroad hauls a variety of goods, including agricultural, automotive, and chemical products. Union Pacific offers long-haul routes from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways as well as connects with Canada's rail systems and serves the major gateways to Mexico.

Over the past year, Union Pac Corphas traded in a range of $121.04 to $188.96 and are now at $124.44. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Union Pac Corp and will alert subscribers who have UNP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.