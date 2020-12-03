Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 185,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings has overhead space with shares priced $10.22, or 59.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $24.91. Umpqua Holdings shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.60 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $16.97.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the holding company for Umpqua Bank, an Oregon state-chartered bank. Umpqua Bank is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. The Bank provides asset management, mortgage banking and other financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers.

Umpqua Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.94 and the current low of $10.00 and are currently at $10.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Umpqua Holdings and will alert subscribers who have UMPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.