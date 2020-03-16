Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Udr Inc (UDR)

Shares of Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) traded today at $39.26, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 122,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Udr Inc have traded between the current low of $39.26 and a high of $51.24 and are now at $40.27. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) defies analysts with a current price ($40.27) 3.8% above its average consensus price target of $38.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.38 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.73.

