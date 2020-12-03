Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Tupperware Brand (TUP)

Shares of Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) traded today at $1.61, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 570,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) has potential upside of 2,467.5% based on a current price of $1.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Tupperware Brand share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $1.61 and a high of $27.95 and are now at $1.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

