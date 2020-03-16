Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.15. So far today approximately 89,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

Trimble Inc has overhead space with shares priced $25.37, or 38.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $41.43. Trimble Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.80 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $41.93.

Trimble Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.67 and the current low of $23.15 and are currently at $25.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

