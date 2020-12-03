Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Transdigm Group (TDG)

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $390.21. So far today approximately 89,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 482,000 shares.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is currently priced 10.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $355.40. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $540.85 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $602.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc., through subsidiaries, manufactures aircraft components. The Company produces ignition systems and components, gear pumps, mechanical and electromechanical actuators and controls, NiCad batteries and chargers, power conditioning devices, hold-open rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and latches, cockpit security devices, and AC and DC motors.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Transdigm Group have traded between the current low of $390.21 and a high of $673.51 and are now at $396.14. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

