Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Texas Capital Ba (TCBI)

Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.94. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 56,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 534,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Capital Ba have traded between the current low of $25.94 and a high of $66.61 and are now at $27.47. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) has potential upside of 284.7% based on a current price of $27.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $105.67. Texas Capital Ba shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.31 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $55.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Texas Capital Bank, NA. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those funds in loans secured by single-family residential loans and commercial real estate, secured and unsecured commercial loans, and consumer loans. Texas Capital Bancshares serves customers in the State of Texas.

