Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Teradata Corp (TDC)

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 207,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.

There is potential upside of 111.5% for shares of Teradata Corp based on a current price of $18.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.09. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.06 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.75.

Over the past year, Teradata Corphas traded in a range of $18.34 to $48.43 and are now at $18.48. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

