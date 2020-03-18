Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Targa Resources (TRGP)

Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) traded today at $5.34, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 353,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Targa Resourceshas traded in a range of $5.34 to $43.47 and are now at $5.36. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

Targa Resources Corp. owns general and limited partner interests in a limited partnership that provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services. The Company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, and sells natural gas. Targa Resources also stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and sells natural gas liquids and related products.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has potential upside of 892.5% based on a current price of $5.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Targa Resources and will alert subscribers who have TRGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.