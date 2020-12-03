Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Tanger Factory (SKT)

Shares of Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.03. Approximately 526,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Tanger Factoryhas traded in a range of $8.03 to $21.28 and are now at $8.68. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates factory outlet centers. The Company offers amenities such as common areas, reading materials, and children's play areas are available in Tanger's outlets, which are located coast to coast throughout the United States.

Potential upside of 143.4% exists for Tanger Factory, based on a current level of $8.68 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.13. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.32.

