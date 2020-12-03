Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Synovus Finl (SNV)

Shares of Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 175,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Synovus Finlhas traded in a range of $20.00 to $40.32 and are now at $20.19. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

Synovus Finl has overhead space with shares priced $20.19, or 63.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.97. Synovus Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Synovus Finl and will alert subscribers who have SNV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.