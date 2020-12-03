Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.07. So far today approximately 325,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a hospitality and lodging real estate investment trust that owns primarily upper scale and upscale hotels in the United States. The Company's hotels are operated under various branded names.

Potential upside of 94.8% exists for Sunstone Hotel, based on a current level of $8.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sunstone Hotel have traded between the current low of $8.07 and a high of $15.06 and are now at $8.23. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

