Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded today at $9.91, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 414,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Sterling Bancorp provides clients with a full range of depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit.

Sterling Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $9.93, or 67.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $30.70. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Sterling Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.91 and a high of $22.17 and are now at $9.93. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

