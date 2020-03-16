Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Starwood Propert (STWD)
Shares of Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.75. Approximately 339,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starwood Propert have traded between the current low of $15.75 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $16.16. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.
Starwood Propert has overhead space with shares priced $16.16, or 32.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.75. Starwood Propert shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.96 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $24.45.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood may also invest in residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starwood Propert and will alert subscribers who have STWD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: 52 week high/lows starwood propert
Ticker(s): STWD