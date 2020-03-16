Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Starwood Propert (STWD)

Shares of Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.75. Approximately 339,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starwood Propert have traded between the current low of $15.75 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $16.16. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Starwood Propert has overhead space with shares priced $16.16, or 32.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.75. Starwood Propert shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.96 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $24.45.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood may also invest in residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

