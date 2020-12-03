Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Southwest Air (LUV)

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.06. So far today approximately 436,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.4 million shares.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) has potential upside of 73.1% based on a current price of $39.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.36 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $53.42.

Over the past year, Southwest Airhas traded in a range of $39.06 to $58.83 and are now at $39.24. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

