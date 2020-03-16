Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Southern Copper (SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.75. So far today approximately 123,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 918,000 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

Southern Copper share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and the current low of $25.75 and are currently at $26.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

There is potential upside of 70.0% for shares of Southern Copper based on a current price of $26.23 and an average consensus analyst price target of $44.58. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.63 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.41.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Southern Copper on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.39. Since that call, shares of Southern Copper have fallen 27.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.