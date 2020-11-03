Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Sl Green Realty (SLG)

Shares of Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded today at $71.24, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 62,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 775,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $71.24 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $71.42. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has potential upside of 55.9% based on a current price of $71.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $111.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.76 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $89.96.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sl Green Realty and will alert subscribers who have SLG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.