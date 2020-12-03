Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX)

Shares of Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded today at $25.14, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 301,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Skechers Usa-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.50 and the current low of $25.14 and are currently at $26.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) has potential upside of 60.4% based on a current price of $26.25 and analysts' consensus price target of $42.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.13 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.00.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets branded contemporary casual, active, rugged, and lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products to department stores and specialty retailers. Skechers also sells its products internationally through distributors and directly to consumers through its own retail stores.

