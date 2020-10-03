Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Simon Property (SPG)

Shares of Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded today at $106.59, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 129,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Potential upside of 71.2% exists for Simon Property, based on a current level of $106.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $182.95. Simon Property shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $138.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $150.81.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

In the past 52 weeks, Simon Property share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $106.59 and a high of $186.40 and are now at $106.88. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

