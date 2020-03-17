Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Servicemaster Gl (SERV)

Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.28. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 179,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 125.7% exists for Servicemaster Gl, based on a current level of $26.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.08.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Glhas traded in a range of $26.28 to $58.78 and are now at $26.58. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

