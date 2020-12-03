Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Servicemaster Gl (SERV)

Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 143,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Glhas traded in a range of $28.68 to $58.78 and are now at $28.77. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

There is potential upside of 108.6% for shares of Servicemaster Gl based on a current price of $28.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.45.

