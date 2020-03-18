Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Service Corp Int (SCI)

Service Corp Int (NYSE:SCI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.71. So far today approximately 182,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 16.2% for shares of Service Corp Int based on a current price of $39.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.33. Service Corp Int shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.53 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $48.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Service Corp Int have traded between the current low of $37.71 and a high of $52.89 and are now at $39.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Service Corporation International provides death care services worldwide. The Company operates funeral service locations, cemeteries, and crematoria. Service also sells prearranged funeral services in most of its service markets.

