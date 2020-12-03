Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.39. Approximately 51,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Over the past year, Sealed Air Corphas traded in a range of $24.39 to $47.13 and are now at $24.42. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sealed Air Corp has overhead space with shares priced $24.42, or 51.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.89.

