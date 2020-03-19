Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Reinsurance Grou (RGA)

Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $65.09. So far today approximately 52,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 639,000 shares.

Over the past year, Reinsurance Grouhas traded in a range of $65.09 to $169.26 and are now at $68.29. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

Potential upside of 136.3% exists for Reinsurance Grou, based on a current level of $68.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $161.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $138.77 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $152.83.

