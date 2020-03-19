Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Quest Diagnostic (DGX)

Shares of Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $73.48. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 129,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Quest Diagnostic has overhead space with shares priced $75.59, or 31.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $110.53. Quest Diagnostic shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $104.20 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $107.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Quest Diagnostic share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $73.48 and a high of $118.58 and are now at $75.59. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quest Diagnostic and will alert subscribers who have DGX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.