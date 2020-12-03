Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Pub Serv Enterp (PEG)

Shares of Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $44.74. Approximately 186,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) has potential upside of 20.8% based on a current price of $44.81 and analysts' consensus price target of $54.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.63 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $59.51.

Pub Serv Enterp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.88 and the current low of $44.74 and are currently at $44.81 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pub Serv Enterp and will alert subscribers who have PEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.