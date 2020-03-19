Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Ppl Corp (PPL)

Shares of Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.60. So far today approximately 386,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Ppl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.60 and a high of $36.83 and are now at $20.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

Ppl Corp has overhead space with shares priced $20.60, or 34.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $31.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $33.79.

