Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) traded today at $2.29, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 305,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.28 and the current low of $2.29 and are currently at $2.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 2.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 455.6% for shares of Pitney Bowes Inc based on a current price of $2.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.14.

Pitney Bowes Inc. sells, finances, rents, and services integrated mail and document management systems. The Company offers a full suite of equipment, supplies software and services for end-to-end mailstream solutions.

