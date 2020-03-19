Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Pentair Plc (PNR)

Shares of Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.32. Approximately 62,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Pentair Plc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $23.32 and a high of $47.43 and are now at $23.39. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

Potential upside of 107.5% exists for Pentair Plc, based on a current level of $23.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.53. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.09 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pentair Plc and will alert subscribers who have PNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.