Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Parker Hannifin (PH)

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $94.18. Approximately 59,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Parker Hannifin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $215.94 and the current low of $94.18 and are currently at $94.64 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Parker Hannifin has overhead space with shares priced $94.64, or 51.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $193.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $183.11 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $190.99.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures motion control products, including fluid power systems, electromechanical controls, and related components. The Company also produces fluid purification, fluid flow, process instrumentation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and electromagnetic shielding and thermal management products.

