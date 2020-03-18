Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Outfront Media I (OUT)

Shares of Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.84. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 323,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 154.7% exists for Outfront Media I, based on a current level of $9.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $27.34.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

In the past 52 weeks, Outfront Media I share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.84 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $9.88. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Outfront Media I and will alert subscribers who have OUT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.