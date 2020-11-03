Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) traded today at $33.30, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 360,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Omega Healthcare share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.30 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $33.31. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is currently priced 13.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.79. Omega Healthcare shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $42.31.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Omega Healthcare and will alert subscribers who have OHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.