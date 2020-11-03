Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Olin Corp (OLN)

Shares of Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.64. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 562,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Olin Corphas traded in a range of $10.64 to $25.35 and are now at $10.64. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Olin Corporation manufactures chemicals and ammunition products. The Company manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. Olin also manufactures products that include sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and industrial cartridges.

Olin Corp has overhead space with shares priced $10.64, or 72.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.45 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Olin Corp and will alert subscribers who have OLN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.