Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Old Repub Intl (ORI)

Shares of Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) traded today at $15.52, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 393,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management services. The Company provides services for a variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title, and life and health insurance fields.

Old Repub Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and the current low of $15.52 and are currently at $15.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Potential upside of 51.2% exists for Old Repub Intl, based on a current level of $15.87 and analysts' average consensus price target of $24.00. Old Repub Intl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.77 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.49.

