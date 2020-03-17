Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Oceaneering Intl (OII)

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII) traded today at a new 52-week low of $2.03. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 481,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oceaneering Intl have traded between the current low of $2.03 and a high of $21.29 and are now at $2.10. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Potential upside of 842.8% exists for Oceaneering Intl, based on a current level of $2.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $19.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.94 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.28.

