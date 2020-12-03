Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)

Shares of Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded today at $46.08, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 152,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 891,000 shares.

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) has potential upside of 28.4% based on a current price of $46.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $59.93. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.14.

Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and the current low of $46.08 and are currently at $46.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

