Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Nuance Communica (NUAN)

Shares of Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded today at $14.00, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 316,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. The Company's products include a speech recognizer, call steering, and a product that converts text into speech.

There is potential upside of 18.3% for shares of Nuance Communica based on a current price of $14.37 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.59 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $20.35.

Nuance Communica share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.58 and the current low of $14.00 and are currently at $14.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

