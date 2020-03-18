Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Nrg Energy (NRG)

Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.63. So far today approximately 483,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Nrg Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.66 and the current low of $20.63 and are currently at $21.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) has potential upside of 69.9% based on a current price of $21.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $35.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.09 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.10.

