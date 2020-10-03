Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Ncr Corp (NCR)

Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.82. Approximately 116,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 906,000 shares.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

In the past 52 weeks, Ncr Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.82 and a high of $35.87 and are now at $20.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) has potential upside of 96.7% based on a current price of $20.14 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $31.70 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $32.34.

