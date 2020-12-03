Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.52. So far today approximately 121,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Navient Corphas traded in a range of $8.52 to $15.67 and are now at $9.19. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Navient Corp has overhead space with shares priced $9.19, or 44.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.61. Navient Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.38.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

