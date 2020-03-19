Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Natl Instruments (NATI)

Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.42. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 159,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 664,000 shares.

National Instruments Corporation supplies computer-based instrumentation hardware and software products for engineers and scientists. The Company provides flexible application software and modular hardware that users combine with computers, networks, and the internet to create computer-based measurement and automation systems.

Natl Instruments has overhead space with shares priced $23.86, or 47.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.00.

Natl Instruments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.22 and the current low of $20.42 and are currently at $23.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

