Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Natl Health Inv (NHI)

Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $62.92. Approximately 65,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 247,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 13.6% for shares of Natl Health Inv based on a current price of $63.78 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.99 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.68.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

Over the past year, Natl Health Invhas traded in a range of $62.92 to $91.12 and are now at $63.78. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

