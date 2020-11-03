Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Nabors Inds Ltd (NBR)

Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $0.33. So far today approximately 4.2 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8 million shares.

Nabors Inds Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.08 and the current low of $0.33 and are currently at $0.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

There is potential upside of 2,406.4% for shares of Nabors Inds Ltd based on a current price of $0.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $9.55. Nabors Inds Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.25 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $2.32.

Nabors Industries Ltd., is a land drilling contractor, and also performs well servicing and workovers. The Company conducts oil, gas, and geothermal land drilling operations. Nabors well-site services include oilfield management, well logging, and other support services.

