Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.01. So far today approximately 741,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

Potential upside of 548.4% exists for Murphy Oil Corp, based on a current level of $5.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $33.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.58 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.14.

Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company also has exploration and production activities in countries that include United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ecuador. Murphy Oil has retail operations as well in the United States.

Murphy Oil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.13 and the current low of $5.01 and are currently at $5.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

