Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) traded today at $8.72, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company also has exploration and production activities in countries that include United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ecuador. Murphy Oil has retail operations as well in the United States.

Murphy Oil Corp has overhead space with shares priced $9.15, or 72.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.72 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Murphy Oil Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.72 and a high of $31.13 and are now at $9.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

