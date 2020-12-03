Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Mosaic Co/The (MOS)

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.37. So far today approximately 320,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mosaic Co/The have traded between the current low of $10.37 and a high of $29.16 and are now at $10.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

The Mosaic Company produces and distributes crop nutrients to the agricultural communities located in North America and other countries. The Company's principal products include concentrated phosphates and potash.

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) has potential upside of 178.8% based on a current price of $10.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.00. Mosaic Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.16 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $20.64.

