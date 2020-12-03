Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Microchip Tech (MCHP)

Shares of Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $68.78. Approximately 193,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microchip Tech have traded between the current low of $68.78 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $68.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Microchip Tech has overhead space with shares priced $68.79, or 38.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.56 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $102.52.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

