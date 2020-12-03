Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte (MGM)

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.40. Approximately 252,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Mgm Resorts Intehas traded in a range of $16.40 to $34.63 and are now at $16.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 2.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 134.8% exists for Mgm Resorts Inte, based on a current level of $16.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $38.74. Mgm Resorts Inte shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.37 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $30.11.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mgm Resorts Inte on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.93. Since that call, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have fallen 39.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.